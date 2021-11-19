Alizeh Shah and Falak Shabbir's music video ‘Yadaan' is out now

A music video of Pakistani stars Alizeh Shah and Falak Shabir is winning the hearts of the fans after it was released today.

The Saajna crooner took to Instagram and shared the news regarding the Yadaan’s release with his massive fan following.

Narrating an unforgettable tale of love and heartbreak, the dazzling number is undoubtedly an audio and visual treat for the music buffs.

"Brand new single #yaadanfalak out now", Shabbir wrote alongside giving credit to the cast and crew of the music video.

Produced by the Massive Mix Record, the music video is directed by Bilawal Abbassi and choreographed by Wahab Shah.

On the work front, Alizeh is currently starring in the drama serial Bebasi alongside Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan.