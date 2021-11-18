Alizeh Shah and Falak Shabir release the first teaser of new song 'Yadaan'
04:03 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
Alizeh Shah and Falak Shabir release the first teaser of new song 'Yadaan'
Pakistani celebrities Alizeh Shah and Falak Shabir are a treat for sore eyes as they collaborate for an upcoming spectacular music video.

Romancing each other, Falak’s latest musical endeavour Yaadaan which stars the gorgeous Alizeh Shah promises a rollercoaster of emotions.

Taking to Instagram handle, the Ehd e Wafa star left the fans mesmerised as she shared the first teaser of the upcoming song.

Needless to say, the fresh onscreen have left the music buffs thrilled and they can’t wait to see what Shah and Shabbir have in store.

Yadaan narrates a tragic tale of love and heartbreak and the dazzling number seems to be an audio and visual treat.

On the work front, Alizeh is currently starring in the drama serial Bebasi alongside Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan.

