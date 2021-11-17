Alizeh Shah and Falak Shabir to collaborate for an upcoming project
Share
Pakistani celebrities Falak Shabir and Alizeh Shah are all set to romance each other for their forthcoming project and needless to say, the first picture of the duo has left the internet talking.
While it is not confirmed that if the stars are collaborating for a music video or a promotional campaign, the fresh onscreen pairing is loved by the fans.
Turning to their Instagram handle, Shah and Shabir shared the first sizzling look of the project. The Ehd-e-Wafa star can be spotted leaning on the Ijazat crooner's shoulder and the couple looks adorable.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, the much-adored celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir recently became parents to a baby girl - Alyana and have been busy with their little bundle of joy.
On the work front, Alizeh is currently starring in the drama serial Bebasi alongside Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan.
Alizeh Shah's new photos leave fans awestruck 04:00 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah is quickly carving a niche for herself as a true blue fashionista owing to her ...
- India shuts down schools, colleges in capital Delhi amid worsening ...09:15 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan allows Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal death sentence08:37 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
- ICC announces Shaheen Afridi’s blistering spell against India as ...07:54 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan slams BJP-led India for barring Muslims from Friday prayers07:41 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani firm secures mega UAE defence contract at Dubai Airshow 202107:20 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new photos in skirt go viral05:00 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
- Usman Mukhtar to play legendary Umro Ayyar in upcoming film05:37 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
- Sajjad Ali and Sonya Hussyn gearing up to release a new song04:00 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021