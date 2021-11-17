Alizeh Shah and Falak Shabir to collaborate for an upcoming project

Pakistani celebrities Falak Shabir and Alizeh Shah are all set to romance each other for their forthcoming project and needless to say, the first picture of the duo has left the internet talking.

While it is not confirmed that if the stars are collaborating for a music video or a promotional campaign, the fresh onscreen pairing is loved by the fans.

Turning to their Instagram handle, Shah and Shabir shared the first sizzling look of the project. The Ehd-e-Wafa star can be spotted leaning on the Ijazat crooner's shoulder and the couple looks adorable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Moreover, the much-adored celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir recently became parents to a baby girl - Alyana and have been busy with their little bundle of joy.

On the work front, Alizeh is currently starring in the drama serial Bebasi alongside Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan.