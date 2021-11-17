Pakistani firm secures mega UAE defence contract at Dubai Airshow 2021
DUBAI – The UAE’s Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth Dh143.98 million (around $39 million) with Pakistan’s Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS) for the supply of various ammunitions.
The contract was signed at the Dubai Airshow 2021 where exhibition of aviation and modern defence technologies were made by various manufacturers from across the globe.
Lieutenant-Colonel Sarah Al Hajri, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, said that the ministry had signed seven contracts worth more than Dh1.74 billion, taking its total tally to Dh22.5 billion in the first four days of the show, Khaleej Times reported.
A defence contract worth Dh677.3 million was awarded to the Emirati International Technical Systems Trading to buy aviation systems and equipment for the UAE Air Force and Air Defence.
The US-based Alliant Techsystems Operations secured two contracts worth Dh175.8 million and Dh367.3 million for the purchase of ammunition accessories for the Air Force and Air Defence at the airshow.
Pakistan unveils Karakoram 8 NG jet at Dubai ... 06:36 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
DUBAI – Pakistan Air Force has introduced its advanced jet trainer and light attack aircraft, jet Karakoram 8 NG, ...
