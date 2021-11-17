Pakistan unveils Karakoram 8 NG jet at Dubai Airshow 2021

Pakistan unveils Karakoram 8 NG jet at Dubai Airshow 2021
DUBAI – Pakistan Air Force has introduced its advanced jet trainer and light attack aircraft, jet Karakoram 8 NG, in Dubai Airshow 2021.

The four-day event is being held in Dubai and thousands of visitors from across the globe are attending it to discover the latest aerospace and defence technologies being showcased by over 1,200 exhibitors.

The multirole jet has been manufactured by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex. It is equipped with an air-to-air missile system and has a capacity of carrying 4.6 tons payload.

Wide speed range and high maneuverability ensure satisfactory flying qualities in accordance with the requirements set forth in MIL-F-8785C IV for highly maneuverable aircraft.

The Dubai Airshow has so far witnessed contracts awarded for commercial aircraft and defence purposes worth Dh63 billion on the third day of the aviation show.

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing secured a mega deal on the third day of the show, signing a Dh33 billion worth deal with India’s low-cost carrier Akasa Air, for the sale of 72 7373 MAX planes.

It’s the biggest deal that the US aviation giant has bagged in the airshow so far. Boeing’s European rival Airbus stole the show on the first day of the event and grabbed most of the deals.

