Saboor Aly slays in black in new viral pictures
KARACHI – Lollywood diva Saboor Aly latest’s fashion photo shoot has been creating waves amongst the netizens as the Muskil star wooed the audience with her latest clicks.
The 27-year-old star caused a stir on the internet as she posed in a black see-through dress. Flaunting an aesthetic flamboyance in black, Saboor completed her look with minimal jewelry.
With over 4 million followers on Instagram only, Saboor is often sharing glimpses of her modeling stints and a sneak peek into her personal life with her husband.
As Saboor dropped the pictures, many of her fans flocked to the comment section to shower praise.
Sister of actor Sajal Aly started acting at a tender age with a minor role in the Choti Si Kahani. She however rose to fame with Mehmoodabad ki Malkain. Saboor also appeared in other famous serials including Parizaad, Fitrat, Gul o Gulzar, and Bay Qasoor.
