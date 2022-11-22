Saboor Aly slays in black in new viral pictures

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Saboor Aly latest’s fashion photo shoot has been creating waves amongst the netizens as the Muskil star wooed the audience with her latest clicks.

The 27-year-old star caused a stir on the internet as she posed in a black see-through dress. Flaunting an aesthetic flamboyance in black, Saboor completed her look with minimal jewelry.

With over 4 million followers on Instagram only, Saboor is often sharing glimpses of her modeling stints and a sneak peek into her personal life with her husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

As Saboor dropped the pictures, many of her fans flocked to the comment section to shower praise.

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari set couple goals in new ... 06:16 PM | 16 Oct, 2022 The power couple of Lollywood, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, is back with their heartwarming and adorable vacation ...

Sister of actor Sajal Aly started acting at a tender age with a minor role in the Choti Si Kahani. She however rose to fame with Mehmoodabad ki Malkain. Saboor also appeared in other famous serials including Parizaad, Fitrat, Gul o Gulzar, and Bay Qasoor.