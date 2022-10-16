Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari set couple goals in new video

The power couple of Lollywood, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, is back with their heartwarming and adorable vacation pictures and videos to swoon netizens.

The couple is currently vacationing in America. They did not forget to show PDA in their pictures which became the center of attention on the internet.

The Tum Ho Wajah actress and the Kahin Deep Jaley star were spotted at the famous Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. The Shahrukh Ki Saliyan star was also seen giving his darling wife a twirl in his arms.

Setting the bar higher for their die-hard fans, the recently-married couple is always seen cozying up to each other on different occasions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Mushkil, Nehar, Amanat, Parizaad, and Mujhay Vida Kar.

On the other hand, Ali Ansari's recent works include Bebaak, Rang Mahal, Dil Tanha Tanha, Kasa-e-Dil, and Gustakh.