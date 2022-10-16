Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari set couple goals in new video
Web Desk
06:16 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari set couple goals in new video
Source: Saboor Aly (Instagram)
Share

The power couple of Lollywood, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, is back with their heartwarming and adorable vacation pictures and videos to swoon netizens.

The couple is currently vacationing in America. They did not forget to show PDA in their pictures which became the center of attention on the internet.

The Tum Ho Wajah actress and the Kahin Deep Jaley star were spotted at the famous Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. The Shahrukh Ki Saliyan star was also seen giving his darling wife a twirl in his arms.

Setting the bar higher for their die-hard fans, the recently-married couple is always seen cozying up to each other on different occasions.     

On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Mushkil, Nehar, Amanat, Parizaad, and Mujhay Vida Kar.

On the other hand, Ali Ansari's recent works include Bebaak, Rang Mahal, Dil Tanha Tanha, Kasa-e-Dil, and Gustakh.

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's pictures from US ... 03:42 PM | 13 Oct, 2022

Pakistani celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are winning hearts online because of their love-filled pictures ...

More From This Category
Sami Khan runs into Anil Kapoor in Dubai
07:59 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Maya Ali shares new rib-tickling video
07:32 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Hassan Hayat Khan celebrates birthday with ...
04:24 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Art expresses intensity of my emotions, says Amna ...
03:40 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Hema Malini celebrates 74th birthday in style
03:00 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Has Noor Zafar Khan tied the knot? Here’s all ...
11:32 AM | 16 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sami Khan runs into Anil Kapoor in Dubai
07:59 PM | 16 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr