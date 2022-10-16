Minna Tariq cozies up to husband in latest pictures
Up-and-coming Lollywood actress Minna Tariq has received critical acclaim for her impeccable acting skills and sartorial choices.
The Ruswai-famed actress is as happy and successful in her real life as her reel life is. Tariq, who is married to Imran Shaikh, keeps her hundreds of thousands of followers updated with sneak peeks into her lavish life.
The Vanee actress has been sharing scintillating pictures with her husband yet their recent vacation pictures have swooned the internet.
For a getaway from the exhausting schedule, the couple was recently spotted vacationing on the exotic islands of Thailand. Posting a handful of aesthetically pleasing pictures and videos, Tariq stole the attention of netizens.
The pictures served as an insight for Tariq's fans into her marital life with her husband. Netizens were elated to see the duo cozying up with a stunning background of the Thai islands.
On the work front, Tariq has gained recognition with Vanee, Benaam and Ruswai. The 26-year-old starlet is daughter of the legendary Pakistani actress Rubina Ashraf.
