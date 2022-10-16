Minna Tariq cozies up to husband in latest pictures

Noor Fatima
06:52 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Minna Tariq cozies up to husband in latest pictures
Source: Minna Tariq (Instagram)
Share

Up-and-coming Lollywood actress Minna Tariq has received critical acclaim for her impeccable acting skills and sartorial choices.

The Ruswai-famed actress is as happy and successful in her real life as her reel life is. Tariq, who is married to Imran Shaikh, keeps her hundreds of thousands of followers updated with sneak peeks into her lavish life.

The Vanee actress has been sharing scintillating pictures with her husband yet their recent vacation pictures have swooned the internet.

For a getaway from the exhausting schedule, the couple was recently spotted vacationing on the exotic islands of Thailand. Posting a handful of aesthetically pleasing pictures and videos, Tariq stole the attention of netizens.

The pictures served as an insight for Tariq's fans into her marital life with her husband. Netizens were elated to see the duo cozying up with a stunning background of the Thai islands. 

On the work front, Tariq has gained recognition with Vanee, Benaam and Ruswai. The 26-year-old starlet is daughter of the legendary Pakistani actress Rubina Ashraf. 

Minna Tariq's honeymoon photos in shorts go viral 03:01 PM | 2 Aug, 2022

Industry veteran Rubina Ashraf's daughter Minna Tariq married Imran Shaikh, a non-artist, in 2022 at a lavish ceremony ...

More From This Category
Sami Khan runs into Anil Kapoor in Dubai
07:59 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Maya Ali shares new rib-tickling video
07:32 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari set couple goals in new ...
06:16 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Hassan Hayat Khan celebrates birthday with ...
04:24 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Art expresses intensity of my emotions, says Amna ...
03:40 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Hema Malini celebrates 74th birthday in style
03:00 PM | 16 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sami Khan runs into Anil Kapoor in Dubai
07:59 PM | 16 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr