Taher Shah is back with his much- anticipated song 'Farishta'

LAHORE - Tahir Shah's latest song Farishta is out and has covered the internet due to its animated video and Urdu version Angel. The song has already taken over the internet. The song was released on April 10. Yes, this is the ‘angel’ once again. Only in Urdu version, with an animated video. Well, Tahir Shah is not even in the video, unless he’s a wonderfully pale prince baby who has a very funny smile he had us up all night.

The song was originally scheduled to drop on March 23 but was postponed until April 10. People were mocking him over delaying the song. However, just in 15 minutes of release people started trolling him over the internet. Some also come for his support over the idea of Humanity that reflects in the song.

Mixed reactions were being observed regarding Tahir's latest song, where few people had supported Tahir Shah by twitting the visual of his videos, some had trolled the singer and made the song a hot topic for memes.

Let us go through a few social media posts:

So after eye to eye 👁 & angel 👼 #TaherShah is back with #Farishta



Tahir Shah literally spent 4 years translating angel into farishta. WTF 🤦‍♂️

Government needs to play this song on streets...so people can stay in homes..😂😂

2020 couldn’t get more worse...#tahirshah pic.twitter.com/TQ5UWGCjgX — Sadaf Goraya (@iamsdugoraya) April 11, 2020

No body

Shaitan enjoying Farishta by Taher Shah 😂😂#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/ktWfYEXXCz — Asfand ki baatein (@asfand_nasir1) April 11, 2020

What is the point of a Taher Shah music video if it does not feature Taher Shah himself!



This is why I have trust issues. — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) April 10, 2020

Well I will play without handsfree so I could mahzooz my roommates 😂🤣

God bless me and my mates — 𝓛𝓸𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯 ® (@SaithiIrfan) April 10, 2020

Umm, thinking to make a couple of tiktok videos on this song! — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) April 10, 2020

Taher Shah Sb, thank you for this song. But it's my request if you could release more music during this time. — Fasi Zaka (@fasi_zaka) April 10, 2020

What is this ??? We were expecting a new track

Aur ye angel song ka Urdu translation de kr kata dia humay

Q khela fans k jazbaat k sath ? — Irza Khan (@irzakhaan) April 10, 2020

Let us know your views about Tahir Shah's latest track!