Yumna Zaidi's hilarious interview goes viral

Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi has proven time and again she's unstoppable.

Her riveting dramatic performances have earned her numerous awards and accolades. The 33-year-old is a powerhouse of talent and continues to captivate audiences all over the world with her beauty and charm.

The Bakhtawar famed actress has millions of followers owing to her impeccable acting skills and remarkable performances in back-to-back hit dramas.

During a recent interview with Fuschia, Yumna Zaidi's humorous side was on full display. She gave witty answers to questions in the rapid-fire round about various celebrities such as Bilal Abbas, Wahaj Ali, Sajal Aly and Mahira Khan. Her animated expressions and quick wit entertained her fans and added to her already charming personality.

On the work front, Zaidi was recently seen in Parizaad and Bakhtawar. Under her belt, she has several other dramas including Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Ruswaiyaan and Sinf-e-Aahan.