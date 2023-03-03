Yumna Zaidi's hilarious interview goes viral

Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi has proven time and again she's unstoppable.
Her riveting dramatic performances have earned her numerous awards and accolades. The 33-year-old is a powerhouse of talent and continues to captivate audiences all over the world with her beauty and charm.
The Bakhtawar famed actress has millions of followers owing to her impeccable acting skills and remarkable performances in back-to-back hit dramas.
During a recent interview with Fuschia, Yumna Zaidi's humorous side was on full display. She gave witty answers to questions in the rapid-fire round about various celebrities such as Bilal Abbas, Wahaj Ali, Sajal Aly and Mahira Khan. Her animated expressions and quick wit entertained her fans and added to her already charming personality.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)
On the work front, Zaidi was recently seen in Parizaad and Bakhtawar. Under her belt, she has several other dramas including Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Ruswaiyaan and Sinf-e-Aahan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 03, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.20
|282.8
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.02
|74.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|692.6
|700.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.46
|37.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.03
|37.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.24
|33.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|849
|858
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.2
|58.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.34
|162.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|678
|686
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.47
|72.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|277.45
|279.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.43
|7.58
KARACHI – Gold registered downward trend in the domestic market after a whooping increase a day ago as Pakistan rupee gained ground against the US dollar in interbank market.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) moved up by Rs4,900 per tola and Rs4,200 per 10 grams to reach Rs201,600 and Rs172,840, respectively.
In the international market, the per ounce price of gold decreased by $13 to reach $1,849.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 2.36% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 278.46 as compared to yesterday’s Rs285.09.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/03-Mar-2023/pakistani-rupee-recovers-by-rs11-against-us-dollar
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.