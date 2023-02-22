Yumna Zaidi speaks candidly about viral swimming pool scene in 'Tere Bin'

Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi has proven to be unstoppable in her career. The 33-year-old actor has shown her remarkable acting skills by slipping into the skins of characters of different shades and delivering some of the finest performances. Her riveting dramatic performances have earned her numerous awards and accolades. She is a powerhouse of talent, and she continues to captivate audiences all over the world with her exceptional acting skills.

Yumna Zaidi had a unique experience when shooting the viral swimming pool scene of Tere Bin. She was hesitant to do the scene at first due to the potential dangers but was ultimately motivated by her desire to give the Pakistani audience an exciting and unprecedented moment.

While she was nervous about the possible risks, she was also excited to be a part of shooting such a scene that had never been done in Pakistani drama before. Ultimately, she was able to pull it off and create a memorable moment for viewers. Her willingness to take risks and tackle new challenges serves as an inspiration for her fans and those looking to make their mark in the entertainment industry.

On the work front, Zaidi was recently seen in Parizaad and Bakhtawar. Under her belt, she has several other dramas including Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Ruswaiyaan, and Sinf-e-Aahan.