Yumna Zaidi to make her film debut in ‘Nayab’

Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi is unstoppable and slips into skins of characters of different shades to deliver the finest performance. Over the years, the Tere Bin actor has given riveting dramatic performances which have earned her a series of nominations.

Undoubtedly, the Inkaar actress is an actress the masses want to see more of, and is certainly one who deserves better scripts to bring out different facets of her inner talent.

Gearing up for her film debut, the first poster of 'Nayab' has finally been revealed. She has signed the film with Kenneyz Films & Num Films. It also stars M Fawad Khan who is a promising theatre artist.

'Immensely excited to share the Title motion poster of my first feature film for Pakistan “NAYAB”, the idea and making is so close to my heart ….. sharing it with all of you', read her caption.

Jawed Sheikh is also one of the main power players. A company backed by a British-Pakistani chairman Mr David Kenney was present and explained his upcoming great endeavors to media and press.

Needless to say, Yumna’s fans are excited to watch her on the big screen and the team is definitely an exciting bunch.

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi was recently seen in Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Ruswaiyaan, Sinf-e-Aahan, Parizaad and Bakhtawar.