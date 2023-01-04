POP. DONT. STOP! A groovin’ start to 2023 VELO Sound Station’s new drop!

We all love a casual sneak peek into our favorite music releases and like to keep up with what’s hot and happening in the music industry. So just scroll down as we reveal the latest and hottest drop by Velo Sound Station!

VELO Sound station in collaboration with Asim Azhar rolled into 2023, in style with their newest drop ‘Sona Chandi’ and we are all here for it! Asim Azhar is seen performing a peppy pop number on stage while showing off his eclectic dance moves. We see Asim rocking & rolling to a popping beat coupled with an uber cool set & visual backdrop – creating a unique performance!

What makes it more special is the surprise guest appearance from another A-lister musician on set – Aima Baig! Looking all too chic, Aima is seen joining the dance with Asim and having her fan moment while vibing & grooving with him on stage.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVQH9KxqFyA

