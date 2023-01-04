Subhan Awan ties the knot with model Washma Fatima in nikkah ceremony

KARACHI – Subhan Awan is an emerging Pakistani actor and model, who is making waves across the country with his appearance in a drama serial Tere Bin.

Since his debut in 2018 from a TV show, Jaltay Khawa, he has performed roles in several dramas, including Muthi Bhar Chahat, Qismat, Saza-e-Ishq, Tum Se Kehna Tha and Bichoo.

Awan is now officially married to model Washma Fatima as he shared photos of their Nikkah on Instagram. He quoted a verse of Holy Quran in caption, stating: “And We created you in pairs”.

The celebrity couple opted soft-coloured outfit for their big days as they posed for the photos in loveable ways.

Fans have congratulated Subhan and Washma for tying the knot.