Iconic band Noori announces comeback

One of the most iconic Pakistani boy bands to have paved the way for the rock genre to be infused in other musical categories, experimenting with different instruments, and subsequently releasing smash hit songs can be none other than 'Noori.'

The group that started out with two brothers - Ali Noor and Ali Hamza - went on to achieve worldwide fame but later went on a hiatus after Noor was accused of sexually harassing a journalist.

Though many people believed the allegations would have wreaked havoc for the band, the lead singer and guitarist had a rather sweet surprise for his fans, busting any rumours of a 'band breakup' made online.

Creating a buzz after hosting jam sessions in Karachi, many people wondered whether Noori is making a comeback. Fortunately, the music band officially announced the end of their hiatus with an Instagram post featuring a black-and-white picture of Noor and Hamza. The band's lead singer stated, "Yes Noori is back... Thank you, Mobeen Ansari, for this photo."

Earlier, Noor was accused by journalist Ayesha Binte Rashid of "sexual harassment". In response, the 45-year-old singer shared the "complete" version of his conversation with the journalist. Noori also posted a note on his Instagram Stories issuing a public apology yet clouding the real issue at hand. Shockingly enough, Noor later denied any and all allegations of sexual harassment later stating he is "done being concerned" about her. Noor added, "I sent you an apology by putting my entire life on stake and you have the audacity to not accept my heartfelt words."

Although the singer and the band have been laying low ever since the controversy, Noor's recent announcement had celebrities including Faisal Kapadia, Wajahat Rauf, and Anoushey Ashraf, and also social media users showing their absolute excitement for the rock band regarding their exhilarating announcement.

On the work front, the band has an impressive discography with three albums released titled Suno Ke Main Hun Jawan (2003), Peeli Patti Aur Raja Jani Ki Gol Dunya (2005), and Begum Gul Bakaoli Sarfarosh (2015).