Is Messi also joining a Saudi Arabian football club?

DUBAI – A football club of Saudi Arabia, Al Hilal, has reportedly made a deal with Argentina suprerstar Lionel Messi to join it in the near future as it aims at countering the rival club’s major pick, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reports emerged at a time when Ronaldo landed in the Kingdom after joining the Al Nassr club and received a grand welcome from the Saudi fans.

Al Hilal club has reached a deal with Messi to join its team in the near future in exchange of history’s highest contract, several social media accounts reported quoting an Italian newspaper, “CalcioMercato”.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier, according to Gulf News, said Messi’s contract with the club will end next summer and it was not sure if he will renew it.

Last month, Messi helped Argentian lift the coveted trophy of the FIFA World Cup for the second time after a break of 36 years by defeating France.

However, there is no official announcement about the deal but it has emerged that the Saudi club has put Messi’s shirts on sale in their club shop.