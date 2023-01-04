Ayesha Omar spotted vacationing in Beirut

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time and this time around, the fashionista left her fans awestruck with adorable photos from her latest vacation.

Dropping major fashion goals, the Karachi Se Lahore star is quite a globetrotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.

Taking to Instagram, the Bulblay star shared multiple photos of her enjoying food and visit to historical places. She also posed at the most picturesque sights from Beirut, Lebanon.

"The 3 musketeers,

that live inside me,

With great harmony, tolerance, forgiveness and acceptance.

❤️‍????", captioned the Yalghaar star.

On the work front, Ayesha Omar has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.