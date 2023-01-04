Search

DG ISI leads funeral prayers of intelligence officers martyred in Khanewal terrorist attack

Web Desk 08:40 PM | 4 Jan, 2023
MULTAN – The funeral prayers of two intelligence officers, who were shot and killed by a gunman outside a roadside restaurant in an area of Khanewal, were offered on Wednesday.

Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Inspector General Inspector General of Police Aamir Zulfiqar  and other military and civil officials attended the funeral prayers of Director Naveed Sadiq, recipient of Sitara-e-Shujaat, and Inspector Nasir Abbas.

Photos posted on social media shows the spymaster shouldering the coffins of the martyred security officials and consoling their children.

It is the second public appearance of the ISI head since he assumed charge since 20 November 2021. Previously, he appeared in a press conference along with then DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar.

Banned outfit TTP has reportedly claimed responsibility for the assassination of two intelligence officials.

The attack comes as Pakistan is witnessing rising terrorist activities after TTP withdrew from a ceasefire agreement in November 2023.

CTD Punjab director, inspector martyred in Khanewal terrorist attack

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

