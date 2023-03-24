Search

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks all-time men’s international caps record

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks all-time men’s international caps record
Source: Instagram

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo broke the men’s international appearance record on Thursday as he appeared in 197 match against Liechtenstein in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Portugal defeated Liechtenstein by 4-0. The 38-year-old, who was dropped from the Portuguese first-choice XI during the World Cup in Qatar last year, won a 197th cap for his country in Lisbon as a starter.

He scored a goal in a the 51st minute of the match with a penalty. It was Ronaldo’s record-extending 120th goal for his country and made him the first man to score 100 times in competitive internationals.

“Records are my motivation,” Ronaldo had told reporters on Wednesday. “I want to become the most capped player in history. That would make me proud.

Ronaldo made his international debut in 2003 and became the first man to score in five World Cups last year before Portugal lost to Morocco in the quarter-finals.

He is currently playing for Saudi club Al Nassr after an acrimonious end to his second spell at Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s appearance off the bench in the defeat by Morocco equalled the previous mark of 196 caps held by Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa.

Portugal will visit Luxembourg in their second Group J qualifier on Sunday.

