When and where will PSL 2023 opening ceremony take place?

LAHORE – An opening ceremony for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is expected to be held this time at a new venue instead of Lahore and Karachi.

Reports said Multan, a major cultural, religious and economic center of Southern Punjab, has been selected to host the opening ceremony on Feb 13. The city will also host the tournament’s opening with defending champions Lahore Qalandars facing the Multan Sultans.

The competition is scheduled to take place at four locations—Multan, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore—from February 13 to March 19.

However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to issue a statement to reveal the exact details of the event.

In previous years, the entire edition of the tournament was held in UAE before officials staged 2017 final in Pakistan. Later, officials increased the number of matches and the tournament was completely held in South Asian countries in the last couple of years.