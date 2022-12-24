PCB announces to add Quetta as fifth venue for PSL 8 matches

LAHORE – Balochistan’s capital Quetta will likely become the fifth venue for hosting the matches of the country’s flagship cricket league Pakistan Super League.

The new management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board decided to add the southwestern city to the PSL venue list in its first meeting at the National High-Performance Centre on Friday.

Reports in local media claimed that the PCB committee led by Najam Sethi decided to work closely with the local administration for the upgradation and renovation of the Bugti Stadium. The board members will hold meetings with security experts and local authorities to ensure safety in the city located near Afghanistan.

In a statement, the new in charge of the cricket board said he is delighted to announce commitment to add Bugti Stadium in Quetta as the fifth venue for our marquee event, seven years after launching the league.

He said Balochs had waited long to see cricket played in their backyard, mentioning that the cricket board would do its best. He also confirmed speaking with officials in Balochistan province, who assured him of complete support from the leading event.

Earlier, reports claimed that season 8 of PSL, which is arguably Pakistan's biggest sports event, will commence in Multan from February 13. Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore are the three other cities that have been confirmed as hosts for this years' matches.