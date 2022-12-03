PSL 8: Which cities will host Pakistan Super League this year?
Share
LAHORE – The upcoming edition of Pakistan’s flagship cricket event, Pakistan Super League, will start in Multan, a major cultural, religious and economic center of Southern Punjab, instead of Lahore or Karachi.
Reports in local media quoting sources said that the upcoming eighth edition of the PSL will be held in the second week of February 2023 till mid-March.
Lahore and Karachi have hosted the short format league in the past years, but now Multan will host the opening ceremony and the final will be held in the country’s cultural capital Lahore.
However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to issue a statement to reveal the exact details of the event.
The upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League is also expected to garner funds to boost local cricket besides improving the global perception of the country’s security.
In previous years, the entire edition of the tournament was held in UAE before officials staged 2017 final in Pakistan. Later, officials increased the number of matches and the tournament was completely held in South Asian countries in the last couple of years.
PSL8 to be held from February 9 to March 19 next ... 07:55 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
LAHORE – The Pakistan Super League’s eighth edition will be held from February 9 to March 19 next year, ...
The cricket-loving nation has been trying to gain back the confidence of foreign players in recent times, with Rawalpindi currently hosting England for the Test series after 17 years.
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan embassy attack suspect arrested in Kabul05:34 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- ‘Ghani Syaani’ – Shehnaaz Gill shares poster of new song with ...04:21 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- PSL 8: Which cities will host Pakistan Super League this year?03:47 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Wahab Riaz and Muhammad Waseem help New York Strikers strike down ...03:15 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
-
-
- Ayesha Omar’s bold pictures at beach set internet on fire11:58 AM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Meet Pakistan's most streamed Spotify artist of the year08:36 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022