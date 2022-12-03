PSL 8: Which cities will host Pakistan Super League this year?
Web Desk
03:47 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
PSL 8: Which cities will host Pakistan Super League this year?
Share

LAHORE – The upcoming edition of Pakistan’s flagship cricket event, Pakistan Super League, will start in Multan, a major cultural, religious and economic center of Southern Punjab, instead of Lahore or Karachi.

Reports in local media quoting sources said that the upcoming eighth edition of the PSL will be held in the second week of February 2023 till mid-March.

Lahore and Karachi have hosted the short format league in the past years, but now Multan will host the opening ceremony and the final will be held in the country’s cultural capital Lahore.

However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to issue a statement to reveal the exact details of the event.

The upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League is also expected to garner funds to boost local cricket besides improving the global perception of the country’s security.

In previous years, the entire edition of the tournament was held in UAE before officials staged 2017 final in Pakistan. Later, officials increased the number of matches and the tournament was completely held in South Asian countries in the last couple of years.

PSL8 to be held from February 9 to March 19 next ... 07:55 PM | 2 Sep, 2022

LAHORE – The Pakistan Super League’s eighth edition will be held from February 9 to March 19 next year, ...

The cricket-loving nation has been trying to gain back the confidence of foreign players in recent times, with Rawalpindi currently hosting England for the Test series after 17 years.

More From This Category
Wahab Riaz and Muhammad Waseem help New York ...
03:15 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
Shimron Hetmyer and Karim Janat helps Samp Army ...
08:05 AM | 3 Dec, 2022
Mohammad Taimur bowls Delhi Bulls to 31-runs win ...
11:32 AM | 3 Dec, 2022
Encouraging Players to Continue With Risk-Taking ...
01:47 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
Morrisville Samp Army march into the play-offs ...
12:44 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
PAKvENG, Day 3: Abdullah, Imam slam tons as ...
10:18 AM | 3 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Ghani Syaani’ – Shehnaaz Gill shares poster of new song with MC Square
04:21 PM | 3 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr