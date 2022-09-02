PSL eighth edition to be held from February 9 to March 19 next year

LAHORE – The Pakistan Super League’s eighth edition will be held from February 9 to March 19 next year, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday.

According to a statement issued here, the board said that the Pakistan Super League's Governing Council met at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore, with representatives of all six franchises in attendance. PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja chaired the meeting.

The council said that four venues would be used for hosting the matches, including Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan.

“Further discussions for firming up the detailed schedule will take place between the franchises and the PCB in due course,” said the statement.

The franchises were also given an update on the status of accounts for PSL 7.

The council was also given an update on commercial matters related to PSL 7 and PSL 8.

“Follow-up meetings will commence next week to finalise plans for PSL 8 with all in agreement to work closely in the build-up to PSL 8 to achieve their common goals for the league,” said the statement.