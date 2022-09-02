Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan, and Imran Ashraf to star in upcoming drama project
08:27 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan, and Imran Ashraf to star in upcoming drama project
Iqra Aziz and Imran Ashraf, the unconventional pair of Pakistani drama industry that won the hearts of millions in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, are gearing up for another project this time with Feroze Khan.

Aziz and Khan previously worked together in Khuda Aur Mohabbat which soared their fame overnight.

The trio will set the screen on fire with their unique roles.

Titled Sanwal Yaar Piya, the latest drama serial already has its teaser out.

The three mega stars are all set to appear together in a drama written by Hashim Nadeem and directed by Wajahat Rauf.

This project marks a cross-over between the Raqs e Bismil team and the Khuda Aur Mohabbat team.

Iqra Aziz gets candid on her upcoming TV series, ... 06:44 PM | 1 Sep, 2022

Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz, who took a short break from the industry, is all set to make a comeback on the television ...

08:27 PM | 2 Sep, 2022

