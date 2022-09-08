Ayesha Omar announces release of song from her upcoming movie 'Dhai Chaal'
Lollywood's fashion icon and one of the highest-paid actors Ayesha Omar is a true Pakistani.
Omar is known for turning heads with her lifestyle choices and projects but this time the actress melted hearts all the more.
Omar announced the release of a song honouring the unsung heroes of Balochistan and Pakistan. The song is from her and Shamoon Abbasi's upcoming movie Dhai Chaal.
The song features a video of Lahore showing the Badshahi Masjid, then cuts to a scene of riots and a water shortage.
Sahir Ali Bagga, the song's creator, wanted people to know that tomorrow will be better. The song is infused with patriotic vibes urging listeners to leave their houses and cast their ballots in favour of the orphans, frail, ill, dependent, defenceless, innocent, hard-working, labourers, farmers and this land for the new elevation of Pakistan's progress.
Omar took to Instagram and shared the song. She stated, “Presenting to you the first official song "Niklo Pakistan Ki Khatir" from Dhai Chaal, the film."
"This song is paying tribute to the unsung heroes of Balochistan/Pakistan,” she added.
A version of this song was released during the 2018 election campaign of former prime minister Imran Khan.
“We had bought the rights to the song in 2018 but they needed a part of it for the elections for a little while so they played it. We put a stop to it later since we had the rights — this is basically our song. If you check the promo, it reads ‘official song of Dhai Chaal by Sahir Ali Bagga’. It has been properly released now,” the Director of the film, Taimoor Sherazi, told the media.
For the unversed, Bagga is among the finest vocalists in Pakistan having achieved an outstanding reputation for his admirable songs.
On the work front, Omar has been making headlines for her outstanding performance in the drama serial Rehbra. She is also gearing up for mega projects including Selahaddin Eyyubi and Dhai Chaal.
