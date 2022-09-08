Falak Shabir showers love on wife Sarah Khan in Dubai
Share
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are one of the favourite couples of the tinsel town. Every now and then, they drop glimpses of their private life leaving their fan base gushing.
Flooding our social media feed with their lovey-dovey chemistry and PDA moments, the Laapata star and her dotting husband keep painting the city red with their romantic ways for each other.
This time around, Sarah and Falak were spotted dining out in Dubai. While the backdrop of the pictures was spectacular, Falak continues his streak of giving flowers to his lady love.
"Begum main or ye sham
Thank you alyana but we miss you????????????", captioned Falak.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Falak's burgeoning romantic gesture to his lady love has been the talk of the town as the 35-year-old crooner makes sure to meet his wife with a beaming face or a beautiful flower. The two got married back in 2020, and the two have a cute little daughter named Alyana.
On the work front, Sarah Khan has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz. Currently, she is starring in Wabaal co-starring Merub and Talha Chahour.
Sarah Khan shuts down trolls 10:41 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Lollywood's doll-faced actress Sarah Khan ranks among the most successful leading ladies in both Pakistani drama and ...
- Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan will face Sri Lanka today03:00 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Bat used by Naseem Shah to hit match-winning sixes in PAKvAFG ...02:18 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- UN chief in Pakistan on solidarity visit as flood death toll nears ...12:49 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan’s Hamza Iqbal wins bronze in Commonwealth Karate ...12:11 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Mathew Hayden returns as Pakistan team mentor for T20 World Cup 202211:43 AM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani car racer wins big at Drivers Championship06:57 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
- New song released from Pakistani movie based on Indian spy's capture ...11:29 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
- Queen Elizabeth II: Longest reigning monarch of UK dies, confirms ...09:27 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022