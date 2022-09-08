Falak Shabir showers love on wife Sarah Khan in Dubai
Web Desk
10:35 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
Falak Shabir showers love on wife Sarah Khan in Dubai
Source: Sarah Khan (Instagram)
Share

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are one of the favourite couples of the tinsel town. Every now and then, they drop glimpses of their private life leaving their fan base gushing.

Flooding our social media feed with their lovey-dovey chemistry and PDA moments, the Laapata star and her dotting husband keep painting the city red with their romantic ways for each other.

This time around, Sarah and Falak were spotted dining out in Dubai. While the backdrop of the pictures was spectacular, Falak continues his streak of giving flowers to his lady love.

"Begum main or ye sham

Thank you alyana but we miss you????‍????‍????", captioned Falak.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

Falak's burgeoning romantic gesture to his lady love has been the talk of the town as the 35-year-old crooner makes sure to meet his wife with a beaming face or a beautiful flower. The two got married back in 2020, and the two have a cute little daughter named Alyana.

On the work front, Sarah Khan has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz. Currently, she is starring in Wabaal co-starring Merub and Talha Chahour.

Sarah Khan shuts down trolls 10:41 PM | 7 Sep, 2022

Lollywood's doll-faced actress Sarah Khan ranks among the most successful leading ladies in both Pakistani drama and ...

More From This Category
‘Forever with you’ – Anushka Sharma gives ...
10:00 AM | 9 Sep, 2022
Pakistani car racer wins big at Drivers ...
06:57 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
New song released from Pakistani movie based on ...
11:29 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II: Longest reigning monarch of ...
09:27 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt barred from entering ...
06:23 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
Ayesha Omar announces release of song from her ...
09:48 PM | 8 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Forever with you’ – Anushka Sharma gives lovable reaction as Virat Kohli’s ...
10:00 AM | 9 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr