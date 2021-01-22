'Proud to be Urdu-medium!' Karachi café challenges language stereotypes amid Cannoli kerfuffle

With people furiously debating over the colonial mindset that was aggravated after the much-hyped Cannoli incident, 'Coffee Wagera' has made waves with its inclusivity policies normalising Urdu language.

Pakistani believe their culture and language as anachronistic, which unfortunately points towards the reality that speaking English is associated with being wealthy or literate. The viral video where the Cannoli by Cafe Soul's owners Uzma and Thea were seen ridiculing their manager for his inability to speak English was highly discouraged, which is the proof of the colonial mindset of the elite society.

Located in Badar Commercial, Coffee Wagera is a hidden gem, and is often crowned as the first proper coffee shop in Karachi. Its speciality makes it stand out from the plethora of cafes.

With the general public roasting the owners of Cannoli by Cafe soul, Team Coffee Wagera gave a befitting reply to the deep-rooted patriarchy normalising Urdu language:

"Proud to be Urdu-medium!"

As a society, we have failed to make efforts that have rendered our language obsolete. The initiative taken by Coffee Wagera is a breath of fresh air, as it may be a positive effort to normalise speaking Urdu in lavish dining.

Previously, the famed coffee shop brought its first transgender barista, Moni Bhatt on board - breaking stereotypes.