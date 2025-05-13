Chahat Fateh Ali Khan tries to touch Khushboo in dance video; here’s what happens next

LAHORE – Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, a controversial social media figure, has been facing a backlash on social media once again after his video of dancing with stage actress Khushboo went viral.

In the recently surfaced video, he can be seen dancing with the stage, performing to his famous song “Bado Badi.”

In the video, Khushboo initially appears to be joyfully participating in the dance; however, at one point, when Chahat Fateh Ali Khan tries to touch her, the actress immediately steps back, distances herself, and continues dancing.

The video quickly spread across social media, triggering a strong reaction from users. One user commented, “For the first time, Khushboo looked scared with someone.”

It is recalled that Chahat Fateh Ali Khan gained extraordinary fame in 2024 after his viral recreation of a popular song “Bado Badi,” which was viewed more than 27 million times in just one month.

However, it was later removed from YouTube due to copyright violation. Since then, he has been trying to attract attention on social media through various controversial content.

Public criticism has not been limited to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan alone, but has also extended to actress Khushboo and her husband Arbaz Khan.