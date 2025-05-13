Riddara RD6 Electric Pickup Truck to hit Pakistani Roads This August; Check Price, Specs

KARACHI – Pakistan witnessed surge in popularity of pickup trucks, particularly driven by their increasing utility, huge size, latest features other than ‘Dala Culture’, and the next to join the list is Riddara RD6 Electric Pickup Truck.

These rides have become key part of life outside urban centers. Pickup trucks like Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max, and newer entrants like the Changan Hunter are making waves for their ability to handle off-road conditions while carrying heavy loads.

The fully electric pickup truck Riddara RD6 Electric Pickup Truck is expected to arrive in August this year in joint venture of Capital Smart Motors and Radar Auto, a subsidiary of Chinese Auto Group. With powerful 315 kW motor, 455 km range, and advanced tech features, the RD6 aims to offer an eco-friendly alternative without compromising on performance.

As the country moves toward cleaner transportation solutions, the Riddara RD6 brings a new level of innovation to Pakistan’s evolving auto landscape.

Riddara RD6 featuring 0–100 kmph acceleration in mere 7 seconds, a smart control system, and a 6kW/220V intelligent discharge system, the RD6 combines performance with everyday utility.

It also offers a modern, spacious interior, advanced safety features, and the versatility to power devices anywhere—making it ideal for both urban drivers and off-road enthusiasts. With this launch, Pakistan takes a major step forward in electric mobility.

Riddara RD6 Truck Price 2025

Variant Battery Capacity Price Base Trim 73 kWh AED 139,500 US Dollar 38,000 Top-Spec Variant 86 kWh AED 169,500

Range