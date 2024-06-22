Budget 2024-25: Proposal to impose 18% tax on infant formula milk rejected

ISLAMABAD – The Senate Standing Committee on Finance has rejected the proposal to impose an 18 percent sales tax on infant formula milk.

The proposal for imposition of the 18% GST was laid forth in the budget for next fiscal year 2024-25 and it has been widely decried by public.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla chaired the meeting of the standing committee in Islamabad where lawmakers raised voice against the imposition of the further tax on the infant milk.

Senator Sherry Rehman called the proposal regarding increasing tax on milk an injustice, adding that no consultation was held by the government with her party on this matter. Senator Anusha Rehman said that this proposal is unjust.

Later, the committee rejected the proposal to impose an 18% sales tax on children's milk.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Farooq H. Naik said that taxes should be abolished on stationery items.

“Taxes are being levied on everything, even on graves in Karachi,” he made a taunt.