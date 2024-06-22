PHC stops repatriation of Afghan musicians from Pakistan

PESHAWAR – The Peshawar High Court on Saturday issued an order against forcibly deporting Afghan musicians back to their home country from Pakistan.
The high court issued the order on a petition filed by the Afghan musicians seeking asylum in Pakistan. It has barred the authorities from sending them back to Afghanistan until next hearing.
The written order states that the high court has appointed Advocate Amir Javaid as the court's assistant, considering the importance of the matter.
The order also directs the court office to provide copies related to the case to the assistant prosecutor.
Meanwhile, repatriation of illegal Afghan nationals continues and so far, 620,981 Afghans have returned to their country.
Between June 11 and 21, total 13,815 Afghans returned to their country including 5,014 men, 4,087 women and 4,714 children.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 22, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.