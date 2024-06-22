PHC stops repatriation of Afghan musicians from Pakistan

Search

02:55 PM | 22 Jun, 2024
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – The Peshawar High Court on Saturday issued an order against forcibly deporting Afghan musicians back to their home country from Pakistan.

The high court issued the order on a petition filed by the Afghan musicians seeking asylum in Pakistan. It has barred the authorities from sending them back to Afghanistan until next hearing.

The written order states that the high court has appointed Advocate Amir Javaid as the court's assistant, considering the importance of the matter.

The order also directs the court office to provide copies related to the case to the assistant prosecutor.

Meanwhile, repatriation of illegal Afghan nationals continues and so far, 620,981 Afghans have returned to their country.

Between June 11 and 21, total 13,815 Afghans returned to their country including 5,014 men, 4,087 women and 4,714 children.

Pakistan

