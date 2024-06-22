Key bearer of Kaaba Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaibi dies after prolonged illness

MAKKAH – Dr. Sheikh Saleh bin Zain Al-Abidin Al-Shaibi, the keeper of the key of the holy Kaaba, died after prolonged illness.

Saudi King Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have expressed grief over the demise of the Sheikh Saleh.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed condolence and grief over the death of key bearer of Kaaba.

In his condolence message, the prime minister prayed for high ranks of the deceased and patience for his family.

He said Dr. Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaibi had the unique honor of being the key bearer of the Kaaba and every Muslim is proud of his fate for having such an honor.

The premier said the sequence of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)'s recommendation regarding the Key of Kaaba continues. Dr Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaibi was the 109th key holder of Kaaba.