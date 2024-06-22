Personal details of Feroze Khan’s second wife surface online

KARACHI – Pakistani celebrity Feroze Khan recently made headlines after he announced his second marriage on social media.

On May 31, a video of Feroze Khan's marriage celebrations went viral, capturing widespread interest among his fanbase and the public alike. Subsequently, on June 1, the actor confirmed his nuptials by sharing a series of pictures and videos on his Instagram account, further fueling public curiosity.

Earlier, reports claimed that the name of the bride is Dua. However, the latest social media post by Feroze Khan has proved these reports wrong.

The Dil Kya Karay star shared a photo along with his second wife and used some hashtags, including the name of the bride. One of the hashtags reads as “#DrZainab”.

As the fans started digging out, they found the account of Dr Zainab, which is also followed by Feroze Khan.

It was found that his wife’s real name is Dr Zainab, who is a psychologist by profession.

It's worth noting that Feroze Khan had previously tied the knot with Aliza Sultan in 2018, from whom he has two children: Sultan, born in 2019, and Fatima, born in February 2022. Following the birth of their children, the couple chose to go their separate ways.