Feroze Khan's photo with second wife and daughter sparks debate

06:55 PM | 20 Jun, 2024
feroze khan

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has once again found himself at the center of social media controversy following the release of the first public image featuring his second wife and daughter.

Feroze Khan, a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, recently made headlines with his remarriage last month. Since then, every glimpse into his personal life has garnered significant attention on social media platforms.

On May 31, a video of Feroze Khan's marriage celebrations went viral, capturing widespread interest among his fanbase and the public alike. Subsequently, on June 1, the actor confirmed his nuptials by sharing a series of pictures and videos on his Instagram account, further fueling public curiosity.

Following the circulation of his second marriage visuals, Feroze Khan took to Instagram once more, this time sharing a heartfelt selfie with his new spouse, followed by a tender image featuring his daughter, Fatima. Both posts quickly garnered attention, with social media users praising the familial bond evident in the photographs.

However, amidst the admiration for the family moments captured, a different aspect of Feroze Khan's posts also caught the public eye: prominently featured in his hand were fast-food bags from the well-known chain 'KFC'. This seemingly mundane detail unexpectedly became a focal point of criticism on social media, with users expressing disapproval over the perceived endorsement of the brand amid ongoing global issues, including recent events in Gaza.

It's worth noting that Feroze Khan had previously tied the knot with Aliza Sultan in 2018, from whom he has two children: Sultan, born in 2019, and Fatima, born in February 2022. Following the birth of their children, the couple chose to go their separate ways.

As discussions around Feroze Khan's personal life continue to spark debates on social media, the actor remains a polarizing figure, with supporters applauding his family-oriented updates while critics scrutinize his public choices and endorsements.

