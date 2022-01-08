Nida Yasir sets the dance floor on fire at her brother's wedding
Popular morning show host Nida Yasir has slowly yet surely carved a niche for herself in the domain of hosting shows and now she is winning hearts with her killer dance moves.
This time around, the Good Morning Pakistan host was spotted dazzling across the dance floor at her brother's wedding festivities.
Setting the dance floor ablaze, Nida's breathtaking dance moves have been among the wedding's highlights. The 47-year-old was dressed to the nines in a stunning red festive ensemble with chunky jewellery to compliment her look.
The Nadaaniyaan actress was spotted dancing her heart out at festive Bollywood numbers with her unmatchable energy and charm.
Spreading like wildfire, the dance video has gone viral on social media and her fans have been left stunned with her spectacular dance moves.
Earlier, Nida Yasir was relentlessly roasted and trolled after a throwback F1 racing car video started doing rounds online.
Yasir Nawaz hilariously recreates Nida Yasir's ... 02:45 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
Director Yasir Nawaz's amusement over Nida Yasir's famous 'Formula 1' viral video is quite evident as he hilariously ...
