UK, US express condolence after 22 tourists freeze to death in Murree

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is mourning the deaths of 22 people, who lost their lives in an enormous traffic jam caused by tens of thousands of visitors flocking to Murree to enjoy unusually heavy snowfall.

Following the tragic death of stranded tourists, people from across the world are expressing their shock and sorrow.

Taking to Twitter, the US embassy in Pakistan said: “We extend our condolences to the friends and family of those who perished in Murree, and we hope the remaining stranded motorists are able to reach safety”.

“Tragic scenes unfolding at #Murree. Condolences to those affected & hoping the rescuers get to everyone else quickly who still needs help,” the British High Commission in Islamabad wrote on Twitter.

As per the latest reports, 22 people have died and thousands have been stranded by heavy snowfall in the hill station as authorities continued evacuation efforts.

Thousands of people arrived to enjoy snowfall, despite multiple appeals by authorities to postpone their plans because of bad weather and roadblocks.

Rangers and Frontier Constabulary and other forces are currently evacuating people and vehicles while the hill station was declared calamity hit.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar issued instructions for expediting rescue work and providing aid to the stranded tourists while entry into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Gailyat was banned in wake of deteriorating conditions.

A strong westerly system entered Pakistan’s western and upper parts earlier this week, causing rain and snowfall.