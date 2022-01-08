Shehzad Roy's 'Maula Vey' featuring Syra Yousaf wins hearts
Pakistan's bona fide star Shehzad Roy and Syra Yousuf's latest music video has been released and needless to say, the comeback treat is a love ballad that has the duo's massive fan following beyond thrilled.
Narrating a soft, lyrical tale of love and loss, Roy's latest song takes the audience on an emotional rollercoaster with themes of love and hopelessness.
Featuring the gorgeous Syra Yousuf, the video frequently shows a public service message whilst urging viewers to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
Taking to Instagram, Roy announced his musical return on social media by posting photos and teasers of Maula Vey.
The 44-year-old singer's heartfelt portrayal of losing a loved one to Covid-19 has been winning hearts over the internet and has left his fans hooked to the song.
Earlier, the singer's last music video 'Kon Kis Ka Aadmi Hai', was released in February 2021.
