'I don't need a man in my life,' says Urwa Hocane
Web Desk
09:49 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
'I don't need a man in my life,' says Urwa Hocane
Source: Urwa Hocane (Instagram)
Share

An actress par excellence, Urwa Hocane is undoubtedly a star performer whose plethora of drama serials like Mushk, Udaari and Neeli Zinda Hai are admired by the audience.

With killer looks and a charming persona, Hocane loves to dabble in versatile roles as far as her impressive resume is concerned.

Her latest comments have left fans baffled. She was spotted in an interview with “Gloss ETC By Maliha Rehman”.

Speaking about being an independent woman, Urwa said, “I started working as a VJ at the age of 17, but actually I the first time I started earning was the age of 14 when I started giving tuitions.”

Further, the Mushk actor added that she does not need a man to live her life. “What do you need a man for? You don’t need a man to live your life. I’m sure you would like to have one but it’s not compulsory. In my opinion, there’s no need of having a man in your life”

On the professional front, Urwa Hocane's performance has been praised in drama serials Badzaat and Amanat opposite Imran Abbas and Saboor Aly.

Urwa Hocane dazzles fans with new video 09:04 PM | 11 Aug, 2022

Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane is a talent powerhouse who has wooed the audience with her charismatic performances in the ...

More From This Category
Hania Aamir's latest video breaks the internet
07:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
Hadiqa Kiani announces relief campaign for flood ...
08:51 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
Popular YouTuber Nadir Ali blessed with a baby boy
06:48 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar to star in 'The ...
08:25 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
Naseebo Lal bewitches fans with her soulful voice ...
05:16 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
Nauman Ijaz leaves fans amused with new viral ...
07:20 PM | 12 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hania Aamir's latest video breaks the internet
07:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr