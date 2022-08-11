Urwa Hocane dazzles fans with new video
09:04 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
Urwa Hocane dazzles fans with new video
Source: Urwa Hocane (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane is a talent powerhouse who has wooed the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry. 

This time around, the Udaari star mesmerised her admirers with her fashion and wardrobe choices as she shared some clicks and videos of herself in pretty yellow floral dress.

Keeping up with her fashionable looks, the Badzaat actor has left the internet gushing as she poses for the camera. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

On the professional front, Hocane's performance has been praised in drama serials Badzaat and Amanat opposite Imran Abbas and Saboor Aly.

Urwa Hocane responds to Aijaz Aslam's criticism

Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane has finally responded to 'baseless allegations' by actor Aijaz Aslam.  Aslam, who has ...

