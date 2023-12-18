Kiran Ashfaque reflects back on her divorce and marriage with Imran Ashraf

Former wife of Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf, famed for his brilliant performance in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Kiran Ashfaque, has spilled beans on her divorce from Ashraf and gave an insight into her tumultuous marital life.

Herself an actress and model, Ashfaque has been making headlines for her sartorial choices to her lifestyle, but there's one thing that always grabs the attention — Ashfaque's ability to express her marital problems on camera. Now that she has remarried — and is in a happy place, the social media influencer made a guest appearance on the Non-Stop podcast and opened up about the challenges and consequences of divorce on her and her family.

Mid conversation, Ashfaque revealed that it wasn't "one factor" that led to the divorce but multiple aspects that caused irreparable damages. The starlet also said that her mother wasn't in the favour of divorce and wanted Ashfaque to sort out the matters.

Ashfaque also revealed that the divorce led to her father being hospitalized — in Malaysia — on the day when divorce papers were served. “An ambulance stayed outside their house even after my father came back home,” Ashfaque said.

Speaking about the mental toll it took on her, Ashfaque added that she didn't think of remarrying — but God had other plans. It was her father's condition and wish that prompted Ashfaque to remarry. The star revealed that her health was compromised on as she experienced fits.

Despite their differences, Ashfaque praised Ashraf for being an absolutely amazing father. “He takes good care of Roham, and is definitely a good dad to him,” she said.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2018, ended their relationship in 2022. Both are co-parenting their son Roham Ashraf.