Hum Bridal Couture Week: Pakistani A-listers dazzle on the ramp

Web Desk
09:31 PM | 18 Dec, 2023
Source: Instagram

Draped in glamour and sophistication, the Hum Bridal Couture Week (PHBCW) has emerged as Pakistan's grandest bridal fashion spectacle. Crafted by the prestigious HUM Television Network in collaboration with Pantene, this three-day extravaganza has evolved into a beacon of style and opulence. It's not just a fashion show; it's a phenomenon that sets the stage for designers to showcase their masterpieces, with each stitch and embellishment telling a tale of elegance and luxury.

This year's Pantene Hum Bridal Couture Week 2023 unfolded in the enchanting city of Lahore on December 15 and continued until December 17, casting a spell that transcends trends and embraces timeless beauty. The creative mind working behind the scenes, directing the show's orchestration with finesse, was none other than the brilliant former model and actor Vaneeza Ahmed.

The grandeur of PHBCW reached its pinnacle on the third and final day, where a constellation of stars graced the ramp, transforming it into a celestial runway of style and charisma. The luminary lineup featured an array of esteemed Pakistani actors, including Ushna Shah, Ayesha Omar, Kubra Khan, Goher Mumtaz, Vaneeza Ahmed, Nadia Jamil, Nazish Jahangir, Azekah Danial, Hammad Shoaib, Sabeena Farooq, Usman Mukhtar, Reema Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Nausheen Shah, Saleem Mairaj, Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan.

Draped in exquisite designs crafted by talented Pakistani designers, these celebrities radiated elegance and grace on the runway. Here are some captivating moments to behold from PHBCW 2023 Day 3:

10:35 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Sisi wins 89.6% of votes to become presient of Egypt for third term

08:44 AM | 18 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18th December 2023 

