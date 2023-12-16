Glamour galore: Celebrities set the ramp ablaze at Bridal Couture Week 2023

Bridal Couture Week stands as Pakistan's premier bridal fashion extravaganza, a spectacular showcase meticulously produced by HUM Television Network in collaboration with Pantene.
Over the years, this three-day-long fashion spectacle has evolved into the most sought-after runway for both seasoned and emerging fashion designers within the country. Not only does it serve as a launchpad for established designers, but it has also proven to be a pivotal platform for budding Pakistani fashion talents, offering them the spotlight they deserve.
In 2023, the Pantene Hum Bridal Couture Week unfolds its glamour in Lahore, spanning from the 15th to the 17th of December. A stellar lineup of popular Pakistani actors, including Ayesha Omar, Kinza Hashmi, Saboor Aly, Neelam Muneer, Junaid Niazi, Feroze Khan, Zaviyar Nauman, Mehwish Hayat, Aisam Ul Haq, Moomal Sheikh, Saba Faisal, and many others, have graced the ramp, turning the event into a star-studded affair. Directed by the distinguished former model, Vaneeza Ahmed, this year's show promises unparalleled elegance and innovation.
Day 1 of Bridal Couture Week saw a parade of celebrities including Komal Mir, Imran Ashraf, Feroze Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Saboor Aly, Zaviyar Nauman, Neelam Muneer, Saba Faisal, Vaneeza Ahmed, Mamya, Washma, Subhan Awan, Javaria Saud, Tuba Anwar, Zuhab Khan, Fazal Hussain, Rabeeca Khan, Hussain Tareen, Durefishan Saleem, Nimra Mehra, Resham, and Mehwish Hayat walking the runway for exceptionally talented designers.
The runway was ablaze with the glamour and charm of these celebrities, showcasing the latest trends and designs. Take a look:
Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 16, 2023).
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.
Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 360.50 for buying, and 364 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.30 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.50
|284.50
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360.50
|364
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.30
|78.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.30
|76.00
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.50
|190.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.94
|762.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.49
|932.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.54
|178.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.62
|331.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices touched 10-day high on Saturday as price of precious metal gained momentum.
On Saturday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,600 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,660.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
