Glamour galore: Celebrities set the ramp ablaze at Bridal Couture Week 2023

Bridal Couture Week stands as Pakistan's premier bridal fashion extravaganza, a spectacular showcase meticulously produced by HUM Television Network in collaboration with Pantene.

Over the years, this three-day-long fashion spectacle has evolved into the most sought-after runway for both seasoned and emerging fashion designers within the country. Not only does it serve as a launchpad for established designers, but it has also proven to be a pivotal platform for budding Pakistani fashion talents, offering them the spotlight they deserve.

In 2023, the Pantene Hum Bridal Couture Week unfolds its glamour in Lahore, spanning from the 15th to the 17th of December. A stellar lineup of popular Pakistani actors, including Ayesha Omar, Kinza Hashmi, Saboor Aly, Neelam Muneer, Junaid Niazi, Feroze Khan, Zaviyar Nauman, Mehwish Hayat, Aisam Ul Haq, Moomal Sheikh, Saba Faisal, and many others, have graced the ramp, turning the event into a star-studded affair. Directed by the distinguished former model, Vaneeza Ahmed, this year's show promises unparalleled elegance and innovation.

Day 1 of Bridal Couture Week saw a parade of celebrities including Komal Mir, Imran Ashraf, Feroze Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Saboor Aly, Zaviyar Nauman, Neelam Muneer, Saba Faisal, Vaneeza Ahmed, Mamya, Washma, Subhan Awan, Javaria Saud, Tuba Anwar, Zuhab Khan, Fazal Hussain, Rabeeca Khan, Hussain Tareen, Durefishan Saleem, Nimra Mehra, Resham, and Mehwish Hayat walking the runway for exceptionally talented designers.

The runway was ablaze with the glamour and charm of these celebrities, showcasing the latest trends and designs. Take a look: