The Crossing of Pakistan’s top Gharanas – The Rise of Soch Band

In 2009 composer / vocalist Adnan Dhool dreamt of making a huge name in music. He went from studio to studio in hopes of finding someone who would give him the break that he most desparately needed. Adnan happens to come from a family which has studied under the guidance of the Sham Churasi Gharana. (One of the top two “Gharanas” (Schools of music) in Pakistan. Adnan also had a love for Sufi poetry, especially Rumi and Buleh Shah.

In 2010 he came across Rabi Ahmed (A musician / composer) through a mutual friend. Rabi’s family had been working for many years with the “Patiala Gharana” (Likely the top Gharana in Pakistan). Rabi had worked closely under the guidance of Ustad Rustam Fateh Ali Khan (A top vocal trainer for the Patiala Gharana).

The two agreed to jam together and soon put together some of the finest musicians across the two Gharana’s.

Word slowly spread across Pakistan regarding the collaboration between the two gharanas. (The first of its kind).

Later, during a local performance, the two were met by Mr. Zulifiqar Jabbar Khan (aka. Xulfi). Xulfi injoyed the unique sound of the band, and asked them to create tracks for an upcoming musical season. The group created the tracks “Awari” , “Bol Hu” and “Uth Jawana” for “Nescafe Basement” ( a project for Nestle group , under the supervision of Xulfi).

All three went on to become smash hits, with both “Awari” and “Bol Hu” being added to Bollywood soundtracks. The classical training, along with captivating Sufi composition and catchy Punjabi lyrics became the signature for the group.

The group now is known as one of the most prominent groups within Pakistan. Soch has successfully filled the huge gap that “Junoon Band” left when they announced their breakup.