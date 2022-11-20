The Crossing of Pakistan’s top Gharanas – The Rise of Soch Band
Share
In 2009 composer / vocalist Adnan Dhool dreamt of making a huge name in music. He went from studio to studio in hopes of finding someone who would give him the break that he most desparately needed. Adnan happens to come from a family which has studied under the guidance of the Sham Churasi Gharana. (One of the top two “Gharanas” (Schools of music) in Pakistan. Adnan also had a love for Sufi poetry, especially Rumi and Buleh Shah.
In 2010 he came across Rabi Ahmed (A musician / composer) through a mutual friend. Rabi’s family had been working for many years with the “Patiala Gharana” (Likely the top Gharana in Pakistan). Rabi had worked closely under the guidance of Ustad Rustam Fateh Ali Khan (A top vocal trainer for the Patiala Gharana).
The two agreed to jam together and soon put together some of the finest musicians across the two Gharana’s.
Word slowly spread across Pakistan regarding the collaboration between the two gharanas. (The first of its kind).
Later, during a local performance, the two were met by Mr. Zulifiqar Jabbar Khan (aka. Xulfi). Xulfi injoyed the unique sound of the band, and asked them to create tracks for an upcoming musical season. The group created the tracks “Awari” , “Bol Hu” and “Uth Jawana” for “Nescafe Basement” ( a project for Nestle group , under the supervision of Xulfi).
All three went on to become smash hits, with both “Awari” and “Bol Hu” being added to Bollywood soundtracks. The classical training, along with captivating Sufi composition and catchy Punjabi lyrics became the signature for the group.
The group now is known as one of the most prominent groups within Pakistan. Soch has successfully filled the huge gap that “Junoon Band” left when they announced their breakup.
- Pakistan welcomes COP27 initiative for establishment of fund for ...01:18 PM | 20 Nov, 2022
-
- Lahore ranked as the world’s most polluted city again11:15 AM | 20 Nov, 2022
- Arshad Sharif’s wife seeks President Alvi’s help for UN-led probe ...10:50 AM | 20 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan to make $1 billion bond payments on time, says Dar while ...10:07 AM | 20 Nov, 2022
- 'Joyland' released in some cinemas as government overturns ban07:59 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
- Watch – Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari spotted enjoying their friend's ...06:54 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
- Saim Ali and Anup Bhardwaj's Pasoori dance video goes viral06:25 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022