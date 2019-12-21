Atif Aslam and wife Sara welcome baby # 2

07:03 PM | 21 Dec, 2019
LAHORE- Singer Atif Aslam his wife Sara Bharwana just welcomed their second child and announced the news on Instagram.

“Ladies and gentlemen our NEW arrival Alhamdulilah. Both mother and baby are fine. Keep us in your prayers and don’t forget to say Mashallah” the artist posted. The gender and name of the baby is yet to be revealed.

After the announcement of the newest addition to their family, social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages to the couple.

In March 2014 the couple had a son which they named Ahad.

Congratulations to the couple!

