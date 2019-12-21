Atif Aslam and wife Sara welcome baby # 2
Share
LAHORE- Singer Atif Aslam his wife Sara Bharwana just welcomed their second child and announced the news on Instagram.
“Ladies and gentlemen our NEW arrival Alhamdulilah. Both mother and baby are fine. Keep us in your prayers and don’t forget to say Mashallah” the artist posted. The gender and name of the baby is yet to be revealed.
After the announcement of the newest addition to their family, social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages to the couple.
Congratulations @itsaadee for new Baby Boy.— Anas Aadeez (@Anas_aadeez) December 21, 2019
May Allah Bless u & ur family❣#Atifaslam pic.twitter.com/RrZnZzvS9O
@itsaadee MashAllah the cuttest ♥️♥️♥️ no words to express hapiness !!! Lots n lots of love n blessings ...Congo to the whole Aslam family :) #atifnsara #atifaslam #aadeez— Iqbal Khan (@iqbal_khanpti) December 21, 2019
. pic.twitter.com/M6qt016NK6
Congratulations @itsaadee For the newborn blessed child❤#baby #AtifAslam #newborn #love #aadeez pic.twitter.com/aAqVtItUtc— ARYAN⚡ (@_Maasumladka) December 21, 2019
Congratulations @itsaadee sir and Sara Mam #AtifAslam 😊😊😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/FruFS9lZG4— Aadeez Official (@aadeez_official) December 21, 2019
Congratulations Atif Aslam 😍♥#AtifAslam pic.twitter.com/gw0CU4CfCt— ⭐ (@_caanddyyy) December 21, 2019
ATIF's BABY...OMG MASHALLAH❤#AtifAslam pic.twitter.com/WeG7FjKaYO— 🥀 (@Deep_Fredo) December 21, 2019
In March 2014 the couple had a son which they named Ahad.
Congratulations to the couple!
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Rana Sanaullah not yet acquitted in narcotics case, says Shehryar ...08:48 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- COAS Bajwa visits Quaid's mausoleum on birth anniversary07:25 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Govt seeks media help to highlight its achievements07:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Last solar eclipse of 2019 to occur on Thursday06:29 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- “Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military spokesman on new wave ...05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video irks Twitterati03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth anniversary02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a new horror web series01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019