Atif Aslam and wife Sara welcome baby # 2

LAHORE- Singer Atif Aslam his wife Sara Bharwana just welcomed their second child and announced the news on Instagram.

“Ladies and gentlemen our NEW arrival Alhamdulilah. Both mother and baby are fine. Keep us in your prayers and don’t forget to say Mashallah” the artist posted. The gender and name of the baby is yet to be revealed.

After the announcement of the newest addition to their family, social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages to the couple.

Congratulations @itsaadee for new Baby Boy.

May Allah Bless u & ur family❣#Atifaslam pic.twitter.com/RrZnZzvS9O — Anas Aadeez (@Anas_aadeez) December 21, 2019

@itsaadee MashAllah the cuttest ♥️♥️♥️ no words to express hapiness !!! Lots n lots of love n blessings ...Congo to the whole Aslam family :) #atifnsara #atifaslam #aadeez

. pic.twitter.com/M6qt016NK6 — Iqbal Khan (@iqbal_khanpti) December 21, 2019

In March 2014 the couple had a son which they named Ahad.

Congratulations to the couple!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!