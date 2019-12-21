The Xtraordinary HONOR 9X is now available for pre-booking in just Rs. 38,999 only!!

With 2019 to end in just a few weeks, HONOR Pakistan has thrown in a big announcement our way that they are about to finally launch HONOR 9X in Pakistan. HONOR 9X has already launched in many countries around the world where the smartphone has managed to impress every buyer with its extraordinary specs.

HONOR 9X is blessed with the first ever 16MP Pop-up selfie camera by HONOR Pakistan. This small yet major change has allowed the screen to body ratio to be 91% which gives seamless viewing due to no cut out or notch on the screen. With such amazing camera and extra-large display feature, HONOR 9X shall be available for pre-booking from the 20th of December’2019 on their official e-commerce website Daraz.pk with amazing pre-booking gifts and free delivery.

Pre-book now: https://bit.ly/34H9pBZ

Along with an exceptional screen and front camera, HONOR 9X is geared with intelligent fall detection which retracts the pop-up camera when the phone is dropped. This soon to be launched smartphone has 48MP main camera that allows the photographer to take exceptional pictures. The phone is also loaded with an extra-long battery life due to the 4000mAh All-Day battery to help you go on and on. HONOR 9X comes with a storage capacity of 6GB Ram + 128GB Rom which is extendable and the super powerful Kirin 710F processor for a fast mobile usage experience.

HONOR 9X is not only a smartphone with insanely good specs but it also is so good looking that it gives the beholder a look of class due to the extraordinary colors that HONOR 9X is available in. So do not miss out on the affordable Xtraordinary HONOR 9X and get the opportunity to get free Bluetooth Speaker as well as free delivery too.