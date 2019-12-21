Maryam Nawaz again moves LHC to remove name from ECL
Web Desk
08:51 PM | 21 Dec, 2019
Maryam Nawaz again moves LHC to remove name from ECL
Share

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz has filed an application in the Lahore Hight Court (LHC) again for removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL). 

The application filed through Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, while Interior Ministry, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and NAB DG had been made the parties.

The application said that Mayam Nawaz's father was ill, she wanted to look after her and therefore she should be allowed to travel abroad till the final decision on the petition.

Earlier this month, a two-member bench of the high court, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, had disposed of the same petition filed by Maryam seeking an approval to travel to London for six-weeks to see her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.

LHC had then ordered the federal government to make final decision about striking the name of PML-N vice President Maryam Nawaz of the Exit Control List within seven days. 

However, the government has not announced any decision so far.

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa visits Quaid's mausoleum on birth ...
07:25 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Govt seeks media help to highlight its ...
07:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Last solar eclipse of 2019 to occur on Thursday
06:29 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
“Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military ...
05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Pakistan, China to hold joint Arabian Sea ...
05:12 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
PM Imran Khan to lay foundation stone of Jalalpur ...
04:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr