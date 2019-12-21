Maryam Nawaz again moves LHC to remove name from ECL

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz has filed an application in the Lahore Hight Court (LHC) again for removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The application filed through Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, while Interior Ministry, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and NAB DG had been made the parties.

The application said that Mayam Nawaz's father was ill, she wanted to look after her and therefore she should be allowed to travel abroad till the final decision on the petition.

Earlier this month, a two-member bench of the high court, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, had disposed of the same petition filed by Maryam seeking an approval to travel to London for six-weeks to see her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.

LHC had then ordered the federal government to make final decision about striking the name of PML-N vice President Maryam Nawaz of the Exit Control List within seven days.

However, the government has not announced any decision so far.