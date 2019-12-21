US Congress urges India to reverse actions in occupied Kashmir
Web Desk
08:13 PM | 21 Dec, 2019
US Congress urges India to reverse actions in occupied Kashmir
Share

ISLAMABAD – A bill passed by the US Congress has urged Indian government to reverse its actions in occupied Kashmir which is under siege for over 100 days.

India on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories to get direct control of the disputed Muslim-majority region.

“(The bill HR 1865) urges the Indian Government to reverse course in Kashmir,” Senator Chris Van Hollen said on the Senate floor on Thursday as the Senators passed the appropriations bill for the year 2020

The federal government funding package bill which focuses on domestic policy also has some foreign policy elements including India.

Since revoking the Article 370, Indian authorities have flooded the Kashmir Valley, the heart of a decades-old armed insurgency, with thousands of additional troops.

Mobile internet and phone services have been cut, disrupting daily life and business in the valley, home to about 7 million people. More than 2,000 people, including mainstream political leaders, are locked up or under house arrest.

More From This Category
India beefs up security to stop protests on ...
12:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
SCO member nations jointly foiled over 360 ...
06:15 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Chinese embassy issues safety advisory for ...
04:26 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
India test-fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air ...
09:32 PM | 23 Dec, 2019
Saudi Arabia sentences five to death over Jamal ...
05:48 PM | 23 Dec, 2019
OIC expresses serious concern over citizenship ...
09:14 AM | 23 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr