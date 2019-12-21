India’s cybersecurity chief praises Pakistan's DG ISPR, criticises own PROs
Share
NEW DELHI - Lt Gen (retd) Rajesh Pant, India's new cybersecurity chief, on Saturday heaped praises on Pakistan Army’s DG ISPR over effective professional working for while criticising the different public relations officers of the three wings of the Indian Army.
Addressing a seminar, Pant called for establishing a unified public relations system in line with the DG ISPR which represents all the three wings of the army, adding, "they [Pakistan Army] have got their act together" in the narrative warfare.
He said that the three wings of the Indian armed forces had their own PROs and "they are going in different ways".
"When are we going to have our own equivalent of the DG ISPR because the (Indian armed forces) services have their own PRs and they are going in different ways. Somebody at the national level now has to look at the narrative warfare and how to implement it in various domains," he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.
“They have got their act together” since the post of DG ISPR was created, he added.
When the DG ISPR conducts a narrative warfare on occupied Kashmir, the spokesperson of Pakistan armed forces tells the world that human rights were being violated in the disputed Muslim-majority region, he said.
While when they engage with Islamic nations they realize them that Islam is under threat, noted Pant, adding, "What they told southeast Asia is that there is a regional instability".
Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor was appointed DG ISPR in December 2016. He succeeded Maj Gen Asim Bajwa.
- Rana Sanaullah not yet acquitted in narcotics case, says Shehryar ...08:48 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- COAS Bajwa visits Quaid's mausoleum on birth anniversary07:25 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Govt seeks media help to highlight its achievements07:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
-
- “Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military spokesman on new wave ...05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video irks Twitterati03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth anniversary02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a new horror web series01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019