India’s cybersecurity chief praises Pakistan's DG ISPR, criticises own PROs

NEW DELHI - Lt Gen (retd) Rajesh Pant, India's new cybersecurity chief, on Saturday heaped praises on Pakistan Army’s DG ISPR over effective professional working for while criticising the different public relations officers of the three wings of the Indian Army.

Addressing a seminar, Pant called for establishing a unified public relations system in line with the DG ISPR which represents all the three wings of the army, adding, "they [Pakistan Army] have got their act together" in the narrative warfare.

He said that the three wings of the Indian armed forces had their own PROs and "they are going in different ways".

"When are we going to have our own equivalent of the DG ISPR because the (Indian armed forces) services have their own PRs and they are going in different ways. Somebody at the national level now has to look at the narrative warfare and how to implement it in various domains," he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

“They have got their act together” since the post of DG ISPR was created, he added.

When the DG ISPR conducts a narrative warfare on occupied Kashmir, the spokesperson of Pakistan armed forces tells the world that human rights were being violated in the disputed Muslim-majority region, he said.

While when they engage with Islamic nations they realize them that Islam is under threat, noted Pant, adding, "What they told southeast Asia is that there is a regional instability".

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor was appointed DG ISPR in December 2016. He succeeded Maj Gen Asim Bajwa.