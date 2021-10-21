Indian air force jet crashes in Madhya Pradesh, pilot injured
Web Desk
12:38 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
Indian air force jet crashes in Madhya Pradesh, pilot injured
Share

NEW DELHI – An Indian Air Force trainer aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh following a technical failure, the Indian air force said Thursday.

The Indian air force also confirmed that the pilot of the Mirage 2000, Abhilash, was injured in the crash.

“An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the Indian Air Force wrote on official Twitter.

Pictures and videos show plane debris scattered on an empty field in Mankabad – around 6 kilometers from Bhind. 

Cops formed a cordon around the crash site where the tail section of the crashed jet was seen half-buried.

The accident happened when a single-engine jet took off from the Maharajpura airbase at Gwalior for a training sortie. Meanwhile, the Indian forces initiated an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

Indian air force's MiG-21 fighter crashes in ... 11:44 AM | 26 Aug, 2021

NEW DELHI – Another MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in the Barmer district of Rajasthan ...

In August, a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian air force was crashed in the Barmer district of Rajasthan in the fourth similar incident this year.

The interceptor jet of the IAF crashed during a routine training sortie. The pilot sustained minor injuries and was rushed to the local medical facility by villagers.

Indian air force pilot killed as MiG-21 crashes ... 12:35 PM | 21 May, 2021

A pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was killed after a MiG-21 aircraft crashed near Moga in Punjab in the wee hours ...

More From This Category
India deploys additional troops, modern Howitzers ...
01:41 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
Pakistan asks UN to compensate victims of ...
07:25 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
International literary luminaries confirm ...
05:46 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 4 others get life ...
05:23 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
US Navy report blames sailors, admirals for fire ...
04:30 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Facebook likely to change its name to focus on ...
02:49 PM | 20 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Begum Shak Karti Hey' – Saba Qamar and Abrar Ul Haq share teaser of their upcoming ...
02:59 PM | 21 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr