Indian air force jet crashes in Madhya Pradesh, pilot injured
NEW DELHI – An Indian Air Force trainer aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh following a technical failure, the Indian air force said Thursday.
The Indian air force also confirmed that the pilot of the Mirage 2000, Abhilash, was injured in the crash.
“An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the Indian Air Force wrote on official Twitter.
Pictures and videos show plane debris scattered on an empty field in Mankabad – around 6 kilometers from Bhind.
Cops formed a cordon around the crash site where the tail section of the crashed jet was seen half-buried.
The accident happened when a single-engine jet took off from the Maharajpura airbase at Gwalior for a training sortie. Meanwhile, the Indian forces initiated an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.
In August, a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian air force was crashed in the Barmer district of Rajasthan in the fourth similar incident this year.
The interceptor jet of the IAF crashed during a routine training sortie. The pilot sustained minor injuries and was rushed to the local medical facility by villagers.
