Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam glow at their dreamy mayoun ceremony

Pakistan's heartthrob Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam's wedding festivities have kickstarted with a dreamy yet traditional mayoun celebration.

Inching towards marital bliss, the couple was brimming with joy as they were joined by close friends and family. They posed for some charming portraits looking super adorable.

Beaming with happiness, the couple were dressed to the nines in colour coordinated yellow outfits. The Anaa actor opted for a kurta-pyjama combo while the gorgeous bride went for a classic yellow outfit with red banarsi detailing and heavy traditional jewels.

Earlier, the couple left the internet pleasantly surprised as they tied the knot in a beautiful intimate ceremony.

Usman took to Instagram after his nikkah and shared stunning clicks from the event, followed by a heartfelt caption for the occasion.

On the work front, Usman has been highly praised for his performance in the popular drama serial Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay.