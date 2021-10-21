Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam glow at their dreamy mayoun ceremony
Web Desk
01:11 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam glow at their dreamy mayoun ceremony
Share

Pakistan's heartthrob Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam's wedding festivities have kickstarted with a dreamy yet traditional mayoun celebration.

Inching towards marital bliss, the couple was brimming with joy as they were joined by close friends and family. They posed for some charming portraits looking super adorable.

Beaming with happiness, the couple were dressed to the nines in colour coordinated yellow outfits. The Anaa actor opted for a kurta-pyjama combo while the gorgeous bride went for a classic yellow outfit with red banarsi detailing and heavy traditional jewels.

Earlier, the couple left the internet pleasantly surprised as they tied the knot in a beautiful intimate ceremony.

Usman took to Instagram after his nikkah and shared stunning clicks from the event, followed by a heartfelt caption for the occasion. 

On the work front, Usman has been highly praised for his performance in the popular drama serial Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay.

Usman Mukhtar and Mahira Khan's latest BTS video ... 05:00 PM | 29 Sep, 2021

Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay is definitely becoming a fan favourite and has been loved by the public and critics ...

More From This Category
'Begum Shak Karti Hey' – Saba Qamar and Abrar ...
02:59 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
Dananeer Mobeen wins hearts as she recites ...
02:32 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
Narcotics agency raids SRK's bungalow as ...
12:06 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
Ali Azmat slammed for indecent remarks about ...
05:02 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Mansha Pasha celebrates birthday with friends and ...
04:36 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Drugs case: Aryan Khan’s bail plea rejected by ...
03:25 PM | 20 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Begum Shak Karti Hey' – Saba Qamar and Abrar Ul Haq share teaser of their upcoming ...
02:59 PM | 21 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr